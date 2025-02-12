Elon Musk's four-year-old son, X Æ A-12, captured the attention of reporters and President Donald Trump during a press conference at the White House on Tuesday.

As Musk, 53, met with Trump, 78, to discuss a new executive order, X stole the spotlight with his playful antics.

According to Daily Mail, the toddler, affectionately called X, was wearing a stylish camel jacket, black trousers, and a thick gold chain that added flair to his outfit.

While his father engaged in conversation with Trump, X entertained the room by making funny faces, poking his dad's cheek, and even sitting on the ground, looking up at the crowd.

At one point, he climbed onto Musk's shoulders and nuzzled into his hair, making for an adorable scene that lightened the mood in the room. Eagle-eyed viewers also saw him picking his nose in the Oval Office.

Lil X … Little X … whatever you call this demon spawn picking his nose in the Oval Office, was gonna eat that booger. Someone off camera distracted him before he could. pic.twitter.com/SPYdqlPp4d — Revolution is my name (@TheCaryM) February 12, 2025

Elon Musk's Son X Amuses Trump and Reporters at Oval Office

Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency, joked about the scrutiny his department faces, likening it to a "daily proctology exam." Trump, meanwhile, did not appear to mind the playful disruptions.

Both men seemed amused as they chatted, while X's antics brought laughter to the otherwise serious setting.

How long before the MSM starts running stories complaining that Lil X was not elected & cannot be co-President? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QrsXe7vN2P — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 11, 2025

This wasn't the first time Musk had brought his son to a public event. In December, X was seen with his father on Capitol Hill, and he was also present at Trump's New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, Page Six said.

Despite Musk's public profile and large family, he rarely appears with his children.

Musk welcomed X in May 2020 with his ex-girlfriend Grimes. Although the couple split in 2021, they continue to co-parent their son.

Musk, who has a total of 12 children from various relationships, has kept much of his family life private. However, X's presence at political events like this one has given fans a glimpse into Musk's life as a father.

The meeting in the Oval Office was centered around an executive order that Musk supports, which aims to reduce the federal workforce.