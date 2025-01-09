R&B singer Al B. Sure, the father of Quincy Brown, has addressed rumors that Sean "Diddy" Combs adopted his son, as previously reported.

Now, this revelation is just one of many concerning Kim Porter, and it's unveiled in a new documentary that also raises questions about the events leading up to Kim's unexpected passing, which subsequently re-sparked curiosity about how the family from such a complicated background came together.

In an interview shown in the Peacock documentary, "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy," Al B. Sure (real name Albert Joseph Brown III) says that Combs never actually made it official that he adopted Quincy, despite years of speculation, as first reported by The Daily Mail.

He flatly rejected all the adoption rumors surrounding Quincy, whose last name is still Brown. "If you haven't noticed, his name is still Brown. People thought I was absent and things of that nature."

Sure had seemingly dropped out of the parental picture sometime around 1994, and this statement questioned that narrative of Combs as the replacement dad.

Quincy, the son of Al B. Sure and Kim Porter, was born on June 4, 1991, while Sure and Porter were dating in the late '80s and early '90s. Porter was in a serious relationship with Combs after they split up.

Combs became a powerful force in Quincy's life, but Sure never signed away his rights as the child's biological dad.

The documentary also addresses the mysterious death in November 2018 of Kim Porter. Porter was a model and actress, and she and Combs had three biological children together — son Christian and twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila.

In January 2019, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed the official cause of her death was lobar pneumonia.

Sure, though, doubted this conclusion. "That's just a day that will never, never leave my mind," he said in the interview as he implied that there was more to it than what was reported. He implied that Porter may have died in 2018 due to her attempts to reveal these secrets.

"She began to confide in me. She said something's not right. His soul (Diddy's) has gone completely dark like he's just not there," he said.

"She made me promise on her son's life not to ever reveal (anything) because she was in complete fear of my life."

Sure claimed Porter kept a diary detailing Diddy's violence and sexual escapades. He suggests that Porter's 2018 death might be linked to her intent to expose these secrets despite his children having assured the world the diary was a fake. He maintained that the diary was authentic.

Though Porter, who was 47 at the time of her death, died of pneumonia in June 2019, it has since fueled conspiracy theories because she appeared well when she was admitted to hospital. A coroner ruled his death to be from natural causes, but speculation continues.

The coroner's report has been accepted by Porter's children, who continue to honor her memory. Quincy has even thanked Combs for being a father to him.

Quincy posted a previously unseen photo of him with his mother to Instagram on the sixth anniversary of Porter's death, on Nov. 15, 2024, in which Sure is not included.

The "Making of a Bad Boy" will be aired on Jan. 14 on Peacock.

The new trailer dives further into this fraught family dynamic and the legacy of both Porter and Combs.

Diddy, 55, is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He has been charged with allegedly running a years-long scheme where he drugged women for sex. Combs pleaded not guilty, and his lawyers called the allegations baseless.

This controversy was fuelled by the recent release of a book called Kim's Lost Words, which is said to feature Porter's diary entries. The book, according to DailyMail, allegedly details Diddy's off-the-clock life and that of Porter, as well as allegations of infidelity and sex parties from the 1990s to Porter's last days.

The alleged diary is fake, an attorney for the Combs family and Porter's children said. They say any suggestions that it exists are part of a "horrific conspiracy theory."

