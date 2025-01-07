Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is in prison for various counts of sexual harassment, was rumored on social media to have been discovered in his prison cell with a sock around his neck.

But these allegations have been proven false—thanks to no hard proof.

Speculations started when YouTuber Jamil Peterson uploaded a two-hour-long video, titled "Breaking News: Diddy Found Unconscious With Sock Around His Neck In Jail Cell & Rushed To Hospital" on January 2.

Except for that headline, no other outlet confirmed the video that has garnered considerable attention, accumulating over 175,000 views as of this writing, and thus, many treated that as a hoax.

Express Tribune also noted that throughout the two-hour video, Peterson failed to present any evidence or credible sources to support his claims.

Although Peterson was clearly emotional in the video, the clickable thumbnail included unrelated images and boasted a sign that read, "Emergency."

The thumbnail was made up of various images, including one of a mystery man being wheeled down a hospital hallway and another of the man lying in a hospital bed with family members surrounding him.

Similar images could not be verified to any source and seemed manipulated.

After a grand jury indictment on multiple felonies, including racketeering conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, multiple counts of forcible compulsion, and human trafficking, Combs was arrested on September 16.

The media interest in his case makes it unlikely that anything like that happens without wider coverage.

To make the speculation even murkier, the Daily Mail reported on December 27 that Combs had a "meltdown" in his cell over the holidays. However prison staff refused, and he later allegedly asked for a doctor to be called after Christmas.

Citizens are cautioned to be wary of such unverifiable allegations, particularly in respect of potentially sensitive issues pertaining to personal security and welfare.

Originally published in Music Times