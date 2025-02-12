Laraine Newman is confessing the late O.J. Simpson was a "good kisser."

Newman, a Saturday Night Live alum, made the revelation during her appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, February 11.

Newman, alongside former SNL stars Cheri Oteri, Ana Gasteyer, Cecily Strong, and Rachel Dratch, were asked whether athletes made "good" hosts on the sketch comedy show during a game of "Work the Polls."

After 71% of the live audience voted "No," Cohen asked the group whether "Any of you [were] there when O.J. hosted?"

Gasteyer quickly answered, "Unfortunately, no," before Newman raised her hand and added: "And a good kisser."

"Did you kiss O.J.?" Cohen inquired.

"We did a parody of a movie that is so horrifyingly objectionable, 'Mandingo,' " Newman, 72, concluded before the next question.

Simpson hosted a Season 3 episode of Saturday Night Live back in February 1978. Ashford & Simpson were the musical guests. At the time, the NFL running back was at the height of his career playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

The actresses were gearing up for Saturday Night Live's three-hour anniversary special after 50 years on air. SNL50: The Anniversary Special will premiere on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. EST.

In other Simpson news, his estate filed a lawsuit against his son, Justin Simpson, accusing him of moving into O.J.'s former home and claiming ownership despite the estate's objections in January.

Per TMZ, Malcolm LaVergne, the estate's special administrator, submitted the lawsuit against Primary Holdings, LLC, a company reportedly owned and operated by Justin.

According to LaVergne, Primary Holdings initially purchased the home to protect O.J.'s financial interests and shield the property from creditor claims. While Justin now claims ownership through the company, LaVergne asserts that the property was never intended to be separate from O.J.'s estate and that O.J. personally made the payments for the house.

Following O.J.'s death in April 2024 after battling prostate cancer, the estate began liquidating assets, including auctioning items tied to his controversial legacy, to address outstanding debts, the outlet reported. However, Justin allegedly moved into the house shortly after, claiming it as his and refusing to vacate or compensate the estate for past payments.

LaVergne also claims that Justin already owned a home nearby — albeit less luxurious than O.J.'s former residence. The estate contends that Justin's claim contradicts O.J.'s will, which did not designate the house for his personal use.

O.J. Simpson's estate remains entangled in financial troubles following his death in April 2024. LaVergne is working to settle over $30 million in debts, including a $100 million obligation owed to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman due to accrued interest on a wrongful death judgment, per CBS News.

In addition to the judgment, the estate faces significant tax liens and creditor claims from the IRS and California Tax Board, Rolling Stone reports.