Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, are raising awareness and funds for Holocaust survivors by selling T-shirts with a bold message, "F*** Ye."

The couple, alongside Koma's music career, has partnered with The Blue Card, an organization focused on helping Holocaust survivors, to donate the proceeds from these controversial shirts.

The idea for the T-shirts came after Kanye West made headlines with his antisemitic remarks and controversial behavior, including a commercial promoting swastika-themed merchandise on his website.

While West's actions sparked outrage, Koma used the situation to channel his anger into a charitable cause.

The shirts are being sold for $20 each, and all proceeds will go to Holocaust survivors who need financial assistance. Matthew Koma, who is Jewish, has also promised to match the donations dollar for dollar, amplifying the impact of each purchase.

"We're so thankful for Matthew and Hilary's involvement," said Masha Pearl, Executive Director of The Blue Card. "This support helps survivors gain access to essential resources like mental health treatment and basic necessities."

As of now, the T-shirts have gone viral, with an estimated $18,000 already donated through The Blue Card's website, TMZ said.

Pearl also noted that the publicity from Koma's Instagram post has drawn attention to the charity, which helps survivors connect with the services they need.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Combat Hate with Charity for Holocaust Survivors

The Blue Card, which serves nearly 3,000 Holocaust survivor households, aims to provide financial aid to those struggling with healthcare, food, and other basic needs.

Many survivors live alone and fall well below the federal poverty line, which makes the charity's work even more crucial.

The response to the T-shirt campaign has been overwhelmingly positive. It combines support for a good cause with a direct rebuttal to the harmful rhetoric of figures like Kanye West.

Koma, who posted a picture of himself wearing the T-shirt with the caption, "Hey I can make a shirt too," continues to lead this fundraising effort.

According to DailyMail, the shirts are currently available for pre-order on the Winnetka Bowling League website. Koma's efforts are directly countering the divisive hate speech that has been circulating recently.

While Koma and Duff's actions directly respond to West's behavior, they also send a broader message about the importance of using platforms to promote positive social change.

Pearl emphasized that this campaign will raise much-needed funds and raise awareness about the ongoing struggles faced by Holocaust survivors.

However, the focus on Koma's charity work does not overshadow the deeply troubling remarks made by West.

While Koma refrained from making judgments about West's mental health, he and Duff are showing the world how to combat hatred with love and support.

"It's important to stand up against antisemitism," Koma said in a previous post, noting that the funds raised from the shirts will help those who have suffered the most.