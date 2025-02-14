Suge Knight recently shared a little-known story about Tupac Shakur's admiration for Aaliyah during an interview with The Art of Dialogue.

Knight recalled a special moment when he and Tupac attended a Gladys Knight performance in Las Vegas, where Aaliyah made a surprise appearance.

According to Knight, Tupac was immediately mesmerized by the young singer's talent and stage presence.

"Pac was so excited. I ain't never seen that motherf****r so happy," Knight recalled. "He wasn't thinking about signing nobody else. He thought she was the biggest star and had the best voice ever."

Suge Knight reveals that 2Pac expressed interest in signing Aaliyah and creating a joint album with her.



Knight recounted how Tupac couldn't stop talking about Aaliyah after the performance.

"We were sitting there, and Pac told me, 'Don't get up, don't go talk to her yet. I want to meet her first,' " Knight remembered. "He didn't even know her name, but he was already saying, 'That girl's a star.' "

While Aaliyah ultimately signed with Jive and Blackground Records, where she became a major figure in the music industry, Knight revealed Tupac had dreams of bringing her into his circle.

"He wasn't thinking about anyone else. She was the only person he wanted to work with," Knight added.

Aaliyah, who rose to fame with hits like "Age Ain't Nothing but a Number" and "One in a Million," eventually became linked to R. Kelly early in her career. However, Knight's story gives fans a glimpse into what might have been if Tupac had been able to collaborate with her.

The Romeo Must Die actress died in 2001 when she was just 22 years old in a plane crash. She was honored on what would have been her 46th birthday in January 2025 with a new Barbie.

According to The Detroit News, Mattel announced Aaliyah's Barbie on January 15. The figure sees Aaliyah's doll in an all black outfit reminiscent of previous outfits she's worn. This outfit includes a letter cutout crop top as well as leather pants and sunglasses.

The doll was an instant hit upon its availability. The outlet reports that the Barbie sold out in 30 minutes. Originally, Aaliyah's Barbie was being sold for $64.99, however, The Detroit News reported that many are now being found on e-Bay for nearly double the price.

Tupac's admiration for Aaliyah wasn't the only story Knight detailed.

The Death Row Records' co-founder recalled an explosive moment between Tupac and Snoop Dogg following the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. Knight shared that tensions flared after Snoop appeared on Hot 97 with Angie Martinez and made comments that deeply upset Tupac.

Suge Knight says Snoop Dogg ran after being punched in the face by 2Pac.



Suge Knight reveals that 2Pac felt extremely angry when Snoop Dogg appeared on Hot 97 after the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards and claimed that Biggie and Diddy were his friends.



"Fast-forward, we're back at the hotel, and everybody got their rooms," Knight recounted. "I have a special room, and the only person who knew the room number was Pac. I'm in there, I got some company — few women. Someone banging on the door. I got my boxers on, open the door, Pac runs in my room, and I'm like, 'Man, what's up?' He's like, 'Man, you got a radio?' And he's all pumped up."

Knight described how Tupac turned on the radio and started listening to Snoop's interview. Later that night, the tension reached a boiling point.

The 59-year-old detailed what happened next: "We got downstairs, Pac took off on Snoop. Pac ran up on him, did what he did, and Snoop ran. Pac ran behind him. I stopped it. I said, 'We ain't finna be doing all this in New York, making us all look like idiots. We'll have this conversation when we get to the house.' "

Tupac died on September 13, 1996, in Las Vegas. He was 25.