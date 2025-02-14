The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl LIX victory on February 14 with a grand parade in the heart of the city.

The parade, which follows the team's dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on February 9, securing their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history, also contained a wholesome moment by Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles' running back was captured on film greeting fans during his team's victory parade. While interacting with cheering supporters, Barkley spotted one of the Eagles' ballboys. Barkley lifted him up over the barrier himself and invited him to join the parade, ensuring he could celebrate with the rest of the team.

The surrounding crowd could be heard screaming in excitement as the ballboy and Barkley continued walking side by side down the street.

Word to the Wise Instagram shared a clip of the interaction, identifying the ballboy as a man named Aidan Z "who was left off the bus," according to their caption.

"Every time you think he can't be any better, he shows you he can," one viewer wrote on X. "Saquon is THE REALEST!!!! Maybe the best acquisition in Eagles history," another praised, while a third fan wrote: "Now that's Brotherly Love haha." A fellow Eagles' fan wrote how "wholesome" Barkley's actions were, while another called him "a great human being" and a "team player."

Aside from Barkley's heartwarming gesture, another Eagles' player went viral for another reason.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson trolled Taylor Swift fans with a NSFW hoodie at the Super Bowl LIX victory parade. Gardner-Johnson wore a black hoodie with a special message just for Swift fans.

His shirt at the parade 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/iwlIogOvTp — T ▪️ (@telizabethhx) February 14, 2025

"Swifties can LIX my b*lls," the text read in a bright green color.

Another clip from the parade showed the Eagles' safety with a belt, making "whooping" motions with his arm as Eagles' fans cheered him on.

CJ GARDNER JOHNSON IS SO PERFECT MAN pic.twitter.com/6E8IV6L8aQ — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) February 14, 2025

His not-so-subtle message to Swifties came after some fans of the pop singer bombarded review pages of Gardner-Johnson's parents' Florida restaurant. However, his parents, Brian and Del, told TMZ how unbothered they were by the attacks. They also revealed that the restaurant had actually been closed since January, so the reviews fell flat. They have since opened a new restaurant, also in Florida.

The Eagles' parade took a familiar route through Philadelphia, starting at the stadium complex in South Philly and traveling down Broad Street to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The route is the same one used in the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl celebration, which drew an estimated 3 million fans.