C.J. Gardner-Johnson is continuing his trolling with a NSFW hoodie at the Super Bowl LIX victory parade.

Garnder-Johnson attended the parade, held in Philadelphia on Friday, Feb. 14, wearing a black hoodie with a special message just for Taylor Swift fans.

"Swifties can LIX my b*lls," the text read in a bright green color.

His shirt at the parade 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/iwlIogOvTp — T ▪️ (@telizabethhx) February 14, 2025

Another clip from the parade showed the athlete with a belt, making "whooping" motions with his arm as Eagles' fans cheered him on.

CJ GARDNER JOHNSON IS SO PERFECT MAN pic.twitter.com/6E8IV6L8aQ — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) February 14, 2025

His not-so-subtle message to Swifties came after some fans of the pop singer bombarded review pages of Gardner-Johnson's parents' Florida restaurant. However, his parents, Brian and Del, told TMZ how unbothered they were by the attacks. They also revealed that the restaurant had actually been closed since January, so the reviews fell flat. They have since opened a new restaurant, also in Florida.

Del also said that they were "going to be fine regardless of who posts what or says anything."

Swifties also went after Gardner-Johnson's mom due to him body shaming her in a dig at Travis Kelce after the Eagles' beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9.

🚨🚨🚨WILD🚨🚨🚨#Eagles DB CJ Gardner-Johnson goes after Travis Kelce on his Instagram story this morning.



“Should’ve stayed with that thick sh*t.”



He is talking about Kelce breaking up with Kayla Nicole for Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/qSaGEzlDKj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 10, 2025

The NFL safety trolled Kelce after their blowout win, writing on Instagram how Kelce "Should've Stayed w that thick s**t" — an apparent reference to Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole.

Speaking of Nicole, she was ecstatic after the Eagles defeated the Chiefs in New Orleans, stopping the Chief's hopes for a Super Bowl three-peat.

Nicole posted clips of herself celebrating Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' victory on her Instagram Stories. In one post, Nicole posted a video of her in the stands surrounded by cheering Eagles' fans. In a follow-up post, she shared a video of her singing, "Fly, Eagles, fly!" with the text: "Where's the bandwagon emoji?"

A third post showed the sports journalist blowing midnight green, white, and grey confetti from her hands while on the field with the caption: "They said there's room on the wagon yall" with Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" playing in the background.

While Nicole was celebrating the Eagles' win, Kelce's current girlfriend Taylor Swift was boo'ed during the game.

When the "Style" singer appeared on the Jumbotron at Caesars Superdome, she was met with a wave of boos from the crowd, which appeared to be packed with Eagles fans, according to CBS Sports.