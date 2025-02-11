A woman caught on camera poking what looks like a Patrick Mahomes voodoo doll at Super Bowl LIX is going viral.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9, and some fans are blaming the work of witchcraft.

A woman, seen wearing a green Eagles' shirt and beads, was captured on cellphone video poking a voodoo doll while sitting in the stands of New Orleans' Caesars Superdome. The video was posted by The Neighborhood Talk two days after Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the former NFL champions with a final score of 40-22.

The dark-complected doll, painted with a white jersey with the number fifteen — Mahomes' jersey number — on the front, also had blonde hair poking up at the top. The fan can be seen rocking back and forth while poking the doll with a small needle in her hand.

"With the way the Eagles defense turned him every whicha way but loose, it must've worked," one follower wrote. "This not even funny it's scary. That's why im a child of God amen," another declared, while a third agreed: "Everybody laughing and joking but this ain't funny y'all. Voodoo ain't nothing to be played with fr."

"She wanted that parley to hit sooo bad," another social media follower penned, while another added: "This why you gotta be spiritually protected, never know who working against you."

As of this writing, the woman in question has not been identified and Mahomes, 29, has not addressed the viral video.

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce was shown heartbroken on the team's bench during his Super Bowl LIX defeat.

HEARTBREAKING: #Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is absolutely heartbroken sitting on the teams bench.



💔💔💔

pic.twitter.com/PJej7rJESK — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 10, 2025

Despite hopes of a fairytale ending, including speculation about a possible proposal to girlfriend Taylor Swift, Kelce had one of his quietest games, catching only four passes for 39 yards — well below his usual dominant performances.

Read more: Trump Reportedly Has Influence on Why Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Stayed Apart at Super Bowl LIX

Kelce also left the Superdome alone.

my heart hurts for him right now pic.twitter.com/tIQes6QjVC — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) February 10, 2025

Instead, he was seen walking towards Swift's suite, following a brief interaction with the media. Swift, who had been supporting Kelce throughout the game, faced a tough reception from Eagles fans but stayed by his side during the tough loss, SportingNews said.

Head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes were chasing a third straight NFL championship for Kansas City against a tough Eagles defense — a would-be first in NFL history.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts stood out, guiding the Eagles to a dominant showing while the Chiefs had a slow start, not finding their rhythm until the third quarter. The Philadelphia Eagles will celebrate their Super Bowl victory on February 14, 2025, with a grand parade in the heart of the city.

The parade will take a familiar route through Philadelphia, starting at the stadium complex in South Philly and traveling down Broad Street to the Philadelphia Museum of Art — the same route used in the Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl celebration, which drew an estimated three million fans.

The celebration will feature appearances from the entire Eagles team, including key players like Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and head coach Nick Sirianni.

According to PEOPLE, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Eagles President Don Smolenski, and other city officials will also attend.