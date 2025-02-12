Kadarius Toney, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was arrested on Feb. 6 following accusations of strangling a woman during an altercation in Georgia. The alleged incident took place on January 14, with police documents detailing the allegations.

According to the jail records obtained by TMZ Sports, Toney is accused of placing his hand around the woman's throat and squeezing "with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe."

The alleged attack left visible red marks on her neck as well as petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes, a sign of significant pressure.

Authorities also claim that Toney took the woman's phone during the alleged altercation to prevent her from calling 911.

Following the incident, arrest warrants for Toney were issued on January 15. He was eventually apprehended in early February and booked into a Douglas County jail. Jail records show that Toney faces one charge of aggravated assault by strangulation and another charge of obstructing or harassing 911 calls.

His bond was set at $25,000 for each charge.

Toney, a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft, played for the Cleveland Browns this past season, appearing in three games. Prior to his time with the Browns, Toney played a significant role in helping the Kansas City Chiefs secure back-to-back Super Bowl victories alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2023 and 2024.

As of this writing, the NFL has not publicly commented on Toney's charges.