Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore has slammed President Donald Trump's administration after learning that her children's book has been banned from schools.

The book "Freckleface Strawberry," published in 2007, is a semiautobiographical story about a seven-year-old girl who learns to accept her freckles. The preschool-level book spawned several sequels after its publication.

The ban will apply to schools run by the Department of Defense nationwide.

"It is a great shock for me," Moore said in an Instagram post uploaded Sunday. "I can't help but wonder what is so controversial about this picture book."

The actress added that she wrote the book for her children to remind them that communities remain united despite all the struggles. She also added that the ban would mean kids in affected schools will no longer have access to a book "written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own."

Moore, a Department of Defense graduate, said the non-profit literary activist group Pen America notified her of the ban. Other recently banned books include Kathleen Krull's "No Truth Without Ruth" and Ellis Nutt's "Becoming Nicole."

Why Was the Book Banned?

It is unclear why exactly the Trump administration banned "Freckleface Strawberry." It could be part of the administration's efforts to crack down on books dealing with diversity, equity, and inclusion. This follows an executive order to round up books that do not align with the ideological views of the administration.

The ban comes days after the Department of Defense released a memo to parents of students in military-run schools informing them that they were conducting a "compliance review" of library books. The memo also noted that they are examining the books for any topics potentially related to gender ideology or discriminatory equity ideology, per The Guardian.

All books that failed the "compliance review" were reportedly relocated to the "professional collection" to be later evaluated by "professional staff."

Can You Still Read the Book?

While the book will be removed from the libraries of Department of Defense schools, students can still find copies of the tale online. A physical copy is currently sold out on Amazon, though Kindle versions are still available. Barnes & Noble and Walmart also still carry copies of "Freckleface Strawberry."