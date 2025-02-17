Actress, comedian, and current "The View" moderator Whoopi Goldberg recently explained why she turned down a "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) hosting gig, stating she didn't find it interesting for the long grind.

Goldberg told the SNL 50th Anniversary Special about the time commitment associated with being a host, having to carve out a week leading up to the show with the writers to map out sketches.

It was a duty she chose not to fulfill.

When asked by the Hollywood Reporter about turning down SNL hosting offers, Goldberg said, "I didn't really have the time, and I didn't want to do that." She added, "I just wanted to work on my own."

Goldberg suggested that hosting SNL is not on her agenda.

Despite her lofty comedy and television career, Goldberg has stated that a comeback as an SNL hostess is not on her to-do list.

However, she declined to name a current host who could convince her to reconsider, stating simply, "There isn't one."

Her only appearance on SNL was to introduce pop star Justin Bieber at his request.

This was more of a personal favor than a professional engagement, highlighting her reluctance to be involved in anything outside her usual projects in a professional capacity.

Goldberg Career Plans

In addition to her SNL memories, Goldberg also answered questions about her movie career or lack thereof.

While she still participates in award shows and other special events — she is slated to present at the Oscars in March 2025 — the actress confirmed she has no new films on the horizon.

Pressed a little on the prospect of more potential roles, Goldberg said, "I just came in for this tonight," Goldberg responded when pressed about possible future roles.

"Now you are trying to get me to do more."

As per Monsters and Critics, Goldberg has previously hinted at wanting to retire, saying that she is taking a step back from her career.

That new philosophy also seems to include her wrapping up her film career — though one can interpret it as this facet of life less important and a desire to cut back on her workload.

Goldberg remains a key figure on ABC's daytime show The View, which airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Eastern.