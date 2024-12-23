Travis Hunter and his fiancée Leanna Lenee have both deactivated their social media accounts amid fierce scrutiny surrounding their long term relationship.

When the Heisman Trophy winner went on record publicly defending Lenee from verbal attacks in the comment section of his award ceremony's posts and on live streams, he maintained that he knew what he had, adding that they're "inseparable."

Now, critics are putting that claim to the test after Lenee was caught on camera bumping and grinding with a mystery man at a party, which grabbed the attention of fans across the internet.

"Find something else to talk about," the wide receiver clapped back in a recent stream on Twitch posted just days ago. "Go talk about your girl. Go find a girl. Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I got going on. I know what I got. My girl been with me for five years," he explained.

Dude Exposes Travis Hunter Girlfriend Leanna Lenee & Posts This Photo! 👀🍿



MORE: Tough Month For The Heisman Trophy Winner, Yikes. pic.twitter.com/YMbGjIjBfB — New Gen Utopia (@newgenutopia) December 23, 2024

That said, when Lenee's racy club footage was revealed — which went on to receive more than 1.8 million views on X — fans couldn't help but sound off on the matter.

"I bet he knows already," one fan joked. "I don't know who these people are, but the internet clearly doesn't think they're going to stay together," a second wrote. "'If she twerking then I'm twerking,'" another poked at the athlete. "Prime needs to sit him down and father son talk to him," a fourth said of his coach Deion Sanders.

TRAVIS HUNTER GIRLFRIEND CAUGHT THROWING IT BACK AT A PARTY🤯 pic.twitter.com/6NHFlSlwXq — Kris Thompson (@kristhompsonn) December 22, 2024

Sanders — who was originally nicknamed "PrimeTime" in high school for his athletic talent — warned the 21-year-old to get a prenup before marrying Lenee, whom he reportedly plans to tie the knot with in May 2025.

It seems the whirlwind of fan speculation, rumors, and attacks on social media — which began when Lenee was criticized for being the "Last to stand up and first to sit down" at his award ceremony — has prompted the two to ixnay their social accounts.

Under fire once again, a recent video was published on YouTube, which explains that Hunter's fiancée was a former video vixen, as the host of 'The Locker Room' wonders, "Where did this chick have the time to record this music video with this other guy?"

Amid all the noise across the internet, it seems the social media personality and the Colorado Buffaloes football star — who share a YouTube channel — have opted to retreat.