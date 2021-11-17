In response to Sonni Pacheco's accusations of domestic violence, Jeremy Renner has stated that responding to 'nonsense' is not something he is interested in doing.

Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco separated over seven years ago, but there is still a lot of wrangling to be done between the pair. Jeremy addressed his ex-wife's accusations that he mistreated her in a recent interview with Men's Health, but he kept the conversation generic.

"I don't respond publicly or privately to nonsense," the 30-year-old shared to the outlet on Nov. 17. "It only empowers it. ... If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don't fuel s-t fires. I just don't do it. I refuse to."

The former husband-and-wife have definitely gone through their ups and downs, with TMZ reporting on legal documents that have Sonni accusing the "Avengers: Endgame" actor of putting she and their daughter, Ava's lives at risk.

When his ex-wife found out that Sonni was pregnant, she accused him of organizing a murder-suicide with their nanny, who overheard Jeremy remark, "It was better that Ava have no parents than having [Sonni] as a mother."

Sonni also alleged that Jeremy had a history of substance misuse, as well as verbal and emotional abuse.

Jeremy has rejected all of the charges. Jeremy Renner's spokesman tells TMZ that "tThe well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy.

"This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind," she said.

The "American Hustle" actor also rejected claims of substance abuse and claims he submitted to random drug testing as evidence.

In 2011, while working on the set of "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol," Sonni and Jeremy apparently became intimate. As of December 2014, Sonni has filed for divorce from her husband, alleging "irreconcilable disagreements" as the reason for the breakup.

The accusations are not one sided. Jeremy accused Sonni of stealing money from Ava's trust fund. As Us reported in 2020, Renner's legal team claimed that Pacheco had withdrawn more than $50,000 from the fund in less than two years and utilized it "for her own personal gain." Sonni has rejected these claims.

