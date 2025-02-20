50 Cent is making sure everyone knows he won a $500,000 bet on A$AP Rocky's court case —and he's calling for payment.

The "Many Men" rapper was so confident Rocky would walk free that he publicly wagered half a million dollars before the verdict was even announced. When legal journalist Meghann Cuniff responded, "I'll take that bet," 50 Cent took it seriously.

After Rocky was acquitted on Tuesday, February 18, 50 Cent wasted no time reminding Cuniff of her words.

He posted a screenshot of their exchange on Instagram Thursday, February 20, tagging the journalist and writing, "@meghanncuniff I'm a need my money by Monday." He doubled down in the comments, adding, "Oh my lawyers a find her by Monday."

His trolling continued with another follow-up post, this time with the help of Tory Lanez.

He posted a photo of himself and Lanez, who reportedly wrote "Goof B***h," with a laughing emoji in the comments. Lanez had virtual run-ins with the news reporter himself during his trial of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. She would often tweet about his trial.

This pretty well explains why Tory Lanez is pushing a bunch of nonsense about his appeal this week. https://t.co/jfL2evqngg https://t.co/9wtdARAl0C — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 29, 2024

Lanez called Cuniff a "googly eyed b***h" in court, per VIBE, and she turned his dig into a logo before selling merch to support her independent journalism.

"Yeah she better go find my bread, IM LIKE H*E IS YOU COO ! 🤔," 50 Cent wrote in the caption.

His post immediately went viral, sparking online debates.

Some questioned whether the bet was real or just trolling, while others found the situation hilarious.

The comment section lit up with reactions, including one user writing, "ONCE SHE SAID SHE TAKE THAT BET SHE MAY HAVE ENTERED INTO A CONTRACT.. SHE MIGHT LEGALLY OWE THAT." Another joked, "@meghanncuniff you better get this man his money! You don't want this beef! lol."

Rocky's original case stemmed from a 2021 incident in Hollywood, where Rocky was accused of firing a gun at former A$AP Mob associate Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli.

Prosecutors claimed Relli's knuckles were grazed by a bullet, but the defense argued Rocky had fired a prop gun loaded with blanks. After three hours of deliberation, the jury found Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, not guilty.

Before the trial ended, 50 Cent publicly backed Rocky, posting, "I got ASAP [beating] this case. I'll bet 500,000 on it... Who want the bet?" Cuniff, a well-known legal journalist, replied, "I'll take that bet."

Whether she was joking or serious remains unclear, but 50 Cent clearly saw it as an official wager.

Not 50 Cent betting $500K on acquittal in #asaprockytrial while @meghanncuniff is taking the bet on guilty... This is getting spicy! I would pay to see that. pic.twitter.com/kQnuSBHD4W — Ju Lia (@AlexKamillaKroy) February 15, 2025

Cuniff, an experienced court reporter based in Southern California, has not responded to 50 Cent's demands as of this writing.