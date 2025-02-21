Whoopi Goldberg was absent from "The View" for two consecutive episodes after falling ill.

The 69-year-old EGOT winner, who has been a co-host on the popular daytime talk show since 2007, missed the February 19 and 20 episodes due to the flu. Joy Behar, 82, stepped in as the moderator in Goldberg's absence, explaining to viewers that the actress was unable to attend due to illness.

During the February 19 episode, Behar informed the audience, "Unfortunately, I know you'll be unhappy, but Whoopi is not here with us."

She then went on to share that Goldberg was suffering from the flu. Behar also wished Goldberg a speedy recovery, stating, "We hope you're feeling better, Whoopi. Come back soon," Newsweek said

Many were surprised by Goldberg's absence, as she had appeared on the show just the day before without mentioning any health concerns.

She usually misses Fridays and typically notifies her fans ahead of time if she will miss a show. However, her sudden illness left viewers surprised and concerned.

'The View' co-host was recently absent from her seat during an episode of the daytime talk show. https://t.co/V6sdfu0WG3 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 19, 2025

'The View' Fans Support Whoopi Goldberg as She Takes Time Off Due to Flu

On the following day, Behar confirmed Goldberg's absence again, telling the audience, "Whoopi is still out with the flu. It's going around, be careful."

Behar's co-hosts, including Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines, shared their own messages of support for Goldberg, with Haines joking, "don't go around children," as the flu is spreading. Farah Griffin reminded viewers to practice good hygiene by washing their hands for 20 seconds to stay healthy.

Goldberg has taken time off from "The View" in the past due to health reasons, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to US Magazine, in January 2022, she tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss several episodes. More recently, in September 2023, Goldberg also missed an episode due to another bout with COVID-19, though she assured fans that she was recovering and would return shortly.

Despite her absences, Goldberg remains a beloved figure on "The View" and has made headlines in recent months for other reasons.

In February 2023, she warned her fans about a fraudulent diet ad using her likeness. She also made waves with her comments about why she never hosted "Saturday Night Live," saying she didn't want to go through the extensive preparation process required for the role.

As fans await her return, Goldberg's co-hosts have continued to steer the show, and Behar has expressed hopes that Goldberg will feel better soon.

The show remains popular, and "The Weekend View," a new spinoff of "The View," continues to feature the remaining co-hosts discussing the latest hot topics.