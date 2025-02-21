Actress Jenny Slate has reportedly filed a complaint against one of the producing partners of "It Ends With Us" after he made uncomfortable comments about motherhood.

Slate, who plays Allysa in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, was renting an apartment in New York City during the production of the movie. The actress was reportedly unhappy with the living situation but felt reluctant to forfeit a $15,000 security deposit, so she approached producer and CEO of Wayfarer Studios, Jamey Heath, to find a solution to the problem.

Heath allegedly offers to have Wayfarer Studios reimburse Slate's security deposit to allow her to find more suitable accommodations. However, his approach to the conversation left Slate feeling deeply uncomfortable, with reports suggesting he focused too much on the "sanctity of motherhood and Slate's role as a mother," as first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Slate later filed a complaint with Sony, the film's distributor. It is unclear whether any action was taken.

Reports about Slate's HR complaint come after Blake Lively filed an amended lawsuit against co-star and director Justin Baldoni. She alleged sexual harassment and added that two other actresses on set had also raised concerns about Baldoni's behavior or the conduct of his associates. The identity of the other actress who complained about Baldoni or his associates was not publicly mentioned.

Slate has yet to comment publicly on the specific details of the complaint. However, she previously expressed support for Lively, calling her fellow actress a "leader" and "loyal friend."

"What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing and wholly threatening," she added. "I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side."

Lively and Baldoni's case is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026. However, if both parties continue to publicize the case, the trial date may be moved to an earlier date.