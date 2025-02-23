CBS's long-running reality competition show Survivor is set to celebrate its 50th season by letting its loyal viewers decide the game's fate.

Host Jeff Probst announced that the upcoming milestone season, aptly titled "Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans," will allow fans to vote on key elements such as idols, twists, and advantages that will greatly influence the gameplay for returning contestants.

Fans can begin voting on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. ET by visiting the "Survivor 50" website. Four different elements, all of which will appear in the milestone season, are currently up for vote. Multiple rounds of voting will be held, with additional categories throughout the spring leading up to the season's filming.

Fans can decide on major structural elements to include or exclude from the season, such as whether the season would feature the game-changing idols or if the winner of the show would be revealed months later off-island or in the jungles of Fiji itself, per Parade, citing a press release from CBS. For perspective, "Survivor" has shown the conclusion of its seasons off-island between Seasons 2 through 40.

Jeff Probst and the other members of the show's production team will tally fan votes. However, the results will be kept secret until filming begins. Cast members will be given vague ideas of what they could face on the island, but they won't know exactly what fans voted on until they are in Fiji.

Apart from deciding on key elements, fans will also have the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Fiji during the filming of the 50th season, made possible through a partnership between CBS and Fiji Airways. Specifically, winners will enjoy a VIP tour of the "Survivor" islands and a meet-and-greet with Probst. Hopefully, fans can submit their video here to be considered for the prize.