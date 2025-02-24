Jesy Nelson, who is expecting, showcased her growing baby bump in a grey bra and low-waisted jeans in a new TikTok clip shared on Sunday.

The 33-year-old former Little Mix singer announced in January that she and her on-again, off-again partner, Zion Foster, 26, are preparing to welcome twins.

The couple, clearly enjoying each other's company, swayed together in the video while dealing with the chaos of their home renovations.

She captioned the clip: "The only song we're playing to our babies right now."

Nelson radiated joy as she embraced a relaxed weekend look, proudly highlighting her baby bump.

Just last week, she revealed that they had officially started renovating their home in preparation for their little ones' arrival.

She added in another post: "House Reno has begun!! Preparing for the babies."

Nelson is in the process of transforming her luxurious Essex property, which she has owned since 2019 and is estimated to be worth £3 million.

Her lavish home features a sleek, modern kitchen, dazzling chandeliers, a cozy alcove fireplace, and a display of prestigious music awards.

Nelson and Foster confirmed their romance publicly in early 2023 after speculation about their relationship began the previous year.

They were together for a year and a half before parting ways in August 2023, reportedly due to their age difference and contrasting perspectives.

Despite going their separate ways, the two reconciled briefly before breaking up again five months later.

However, they eventually found their way back to each other and shared a heartwarming photo to announce their pregnancy.

Nelson has been upfront about the struggles of her pregnancy, revealing to a follower that she has experienced severe morning sickness.

She stated: "I've been very sick where I'm having twins so constant vomiting 24/7. But other than that feeling very blessed."

Though thrilled about expanding her family, Nelson admitted she was taken aback when she first discovered she was carrying twins.

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked: "OMG! How are you? How did you find out you were having twins? Were you surprised?"

She responded: "Very, very shocked... it wasn't planned but I instantly felt happy as soon as I saw that I was."

The singer has been vocal about her journey into motherhood, and speculation is swirling that she may be working with ITV on a reality show, documenting her early experiences as a first-time mother.