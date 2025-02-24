A$AP Rocky is ready to leave his legal troubles behind after being acquitted of felony assault charges.

The 36-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was facing a possible 20-year sentence over accusations that he fired a semi-automatic weapon at former friend Terell Ephron, known as A$AP Relli. However, after a three-week trial, a jury found him not guilty.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, the rapper expressed his gratitude, stating, "I cannot express how relieved I am."

Rocky credited his acquittal to defense attorney Joe Tacopina, who successfully convinced jurors that the rapper was the victim of an extortion scheme. Overwhelmed with appreciation, Rocky revealed plans to name his future child "A$AP Joe" in Tacopina's honor.

"Joe believed in me, always told me it would be alright and showed why he is considered the best trial lawyer in the country," Rocky stated.

Tacopina is no stranger to high-profile cases. A Brooklyn native with a fierce courtroom presence, he built his reputation as a sharp, aggressive litigator who thrives in high-stakes legal battles. His career began in the Brooklyn District Attorney's office, where he won 49 out of 50 cases as a prosecutor before transitioning to criminal defense.

His list of former clients reads like a Hollywood and political power roster. He defended former President Donald Trump in multiple legal battles, including the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, where his cross-examination tactics were praised for their precision. He also represented Joran van der Sloot, the man who later admitted to murdering Natalee Holloway.

Tacopina's work in the entertainment industry is just as notable. He was involved in Michael Jackson's legal defense, representing the pop star's manager during a high-profile 2004 case. He also played a pivotal role in the legal fight for Meek Mill, advocating for the rapper's release after a controversial probation violation case sparked national outrage.

Known for his aggressive style and unwavering commitment to his clients, Tacopina has been described as one of the most formidable defense attorneys in the country. He has built a reputation for taking on controversial and high-risk cases, using his ability to command a courtroom and disarm prosecutors.

Following his acquittal, Rocky embraced Rihanna and declared that they could now focus on their family without legal troubles looming over them. Meanwhile, Tacopina's success in yet another celebrity case only further cemented his status as the go-to lawyer for the rich and famous.