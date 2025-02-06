Rapper Meek Mill recently shared his observations about Wendy Williams during their time residing in the same building in 2023.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, he posted a picture of Williams sitting in a lobby alone on X.

"This been going on for a minute, I lived in the same building as her 2023 ... I used to think to myself like, why is Wendy Williams sitting in the lobby iced out alone in a daze? and it don't look right when she getting picked up on god," he wrote.

This been going on for a minute, I lived in the same building as her 2023 ... I used to think to myself like, why is Wendy Williams sitting in the lobby iced out alone in a daze? and it don't look right when she getting picked up on god! https://t.co/656dT1DcXQ pic.twitter.com/ieAiQXVsyO — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2025

The former talk show host has been under court-ordered guardianship since 2022 due to health concerns, including a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. She has described her living situation in a New York assisted living facility as a "luxury prison," expressing feelings of confinement and isolation.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Williams conveyed her distress, stating she feels imprisoned and mistreated in the facility, where she must take seven unknown pills daily. Her niece, Alex, supported her claims of emotional abuse, describing Williams' bleak living conditions and restricted communication. The 60-year-old aims to relocate to Miami to be closer to her family.

Despite these challenges, Williams was recently granted a brief reprieve from her guardianship to celebrate her father's 94th birthday in Miami.

A judge authorized a two-day trip, allowing her to leave the facility under private security supervision. This temporary furlough provided Williams an opportunity to reunite with her family, though she was required to return to the assisted living facility afterward.

In mid-January, her family even initiated a GoFundMe campaign seeking $50,000 to help free the mother of one from her guardianship. As of this writing, the campaign has raised just over $45,000.

"Her current situation is not only unfair but also deeply isolating. The guardian assigned to her has severed her connections with friends and family, leaving her without the support network she so desperately needs. This isolation in New York has made it increasingly difficult for her to maintain her strength and resilience," the fundraiser read. "Wendy's family is passionately advocating for her return to Florida, where she can once again be surrounded by the love and support of those who care about her. They are suffering emotionally as they witness the toll her isolation is taking on her well-being. Unfortunately, they have exhausted their financial resources in their fight against this unjust guardianship and are in dire need of assistance to secure legal representation."

The fundraiser, titled "Support Wendy Williams' Fight for Independence," was launched on January 15, just before Williams' phone interview on The Breakfast Club.

Williams called into The Breakfast Club on Thursday, January 16 asserting she is "not cognitively impaired" despite being placed in a facility where most residents are in their 70s to 90s. During the interview, she expressed feeling imprisoned by her current situation, saying, "I feel like I am in prison."

However, her attorney Roberta Kaplan presents a different perspective.

Speaking to TMZ, Kaplan maintains that Williams continues to struggle with frontal lobe dementia, explaining that while the star may have lucid days — as demonstrated in The Breakfast Club interview — her condition requires ongoing care.