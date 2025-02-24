Greg Mathis Jr. has spoken publicly about his parents' reconciliation following their highly publicized separation.

During an interview at the NAACP Image Awards on February 22, Mathis Jr. reflected on the experience of seeing his parents, Judge Greg Mathis Sr. and Linda Reese Mathis, go through a split before ultimately getting back together.

"I've never been in a media whirlwind like that before," Mathis Jr. shared. "And I'm so happy they worked it out though because, woah, that was a lot to go through. But I'm happy they worked it out and the family's doing well. I'm so happy."

Mathis Jr., who married Elliott Cooper in October, acknowledged that his own relationship journey is also evolving. The couple went public with their love story in 2022 on the reality series 'Mathis Family Matters' after years together.

"You know, it's interesting because we've been together for a decade already, so it's kind of more of the same," he said, adding that marriage has reinforced their lifelong commitment.

Looking ahead, Mathis Jr. and Cooper are exploring adoption and surrogacy, though he admitted the process is financially intimidating. "I find the cost of it daunting," he said. "We have to really invest in some type of way in having and expanding our families."

Meanwhile, Mathis Sr. and Linda, who married in 1985, briefly separated in July 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." However, they rekindled their relationship by November.

Mathis Sr. described their reunion, saying, "I think what happens sometimes in life, God has to break you down and lift you up and put you on another mission." He added, "Now, I'm on a mission to help Black love."