Judge Mathis is reportedly being sued by a city worker who claims Mathis threatened him in an angry tirade for parking a dump truck in front of his driveway.

Ricardo Acosta claims he was on the job for the L.A. Department of Water and Power back in July 2023 when the Detroit-area judge began to swear at him for being parked outside the home, per a lawsuit filing obtained by 'TMZ.'

If that wasn't enough, the then city worker claimed that Judge Mathis — full name Greg Mathis — brandished a weapon, and allegedly threatened that he wasn't afraid to use it.

According to Acosta, Mathis was pulling out of his garage before stepping out of the vehicle and proceeding to hurl a slew of expletives in his direction due to his frustration with the dump truck. "Move the f****g truck out of the way," Mathis exclaimed per Acosta.

The plaintiff alleged that Mathis was then standing behind the dump truck, when he warned him to step away from the truck for safety reasons due to the truck's potential to roll back during a gear shift while parked on an incline.

Apparently, Mathis couldn't be concerned with this, as the plaintiff alleged the TV courtroom star told him he "Doesn't give a f***k and to run him over and see what happens to him." According to the plaintiff, this is the moment things got heated, as Mathis allegedly went into his home to grab a weapon, per the celeb outlet.

"I will bust a cap ... you wanna f**k with me," Acosta claimed Mathis said, before getting back in the car and driving off. But Mathis wasn't done yet, as the plaintiff claimed he once again, threatened to "bust a cap."

According to 'TMZ,' Acosta is suing Mathis for assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, in addition to seeking damages.

In other Mathis news, the author happily spent Thanksgiving with his estranged wife, Linda Reese, a heartbreaking situation he's been adamant about mending.

The 64-year-old has been open with the public about getting his wife back after Reese filed for divorce after 39 years of marriage citing neglect.

"Linda prepared a feast today," Mathis wrote in the heartfelt festive post. "No chef can match her cooking. Thanks momma."

The post showcased the couple beaming together, surrounded by a delicious spread, a symbol of family unity and renewed love.

Mathis took accountability in front of the world, publicly revealing that "It was not infidelity but neglect. I believe any of us will do same. If you don't prioritize the needs of your partner, relationship is over."