Fox Business Network anchor Liz Claman and MSNBC managing editor Jeff Kepnes have officially parted ways after 24 years of marriage.

Sources revealed that the media power couple, known for their roles in rival networks, quietly separated in 2023.

Despite their split, insiders say the breakup remains amicable. Both parties are focused on their respective careers and families.

Claman, 61, and Kepnes, 58, first met while working in local news at Boston's WHDH-TV.

According to PageSix, they married in 1999 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, when Claman was a CNBC anchor, and Kepnes was a producer for "The News with Brian Williams."

Over the years, they built successful careers in the media industry, with Claman becoming a prominent financial journalist and Kepnes taking on major roles at CNN and MSNBC.

Fans first noticed signs of the separation when Claman stopped wearing her wedding ring on her Fox Business show, "The Claman Countdown."

Sources close to the couple mentioned that they had gradually drifted apart, though they remain committed to co-parenting their two teenage children.

Claman has been a key figure at Fox Business Network since joining in 2007. She earned the nickname "the CEO whisperer" for landing exclusive interviews with top business leaders, including Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Jamie Dimon.

Exclusive | Fox Business anchor Liz Claman, MSNBC husband Jeff Kepnes split after 24 years of marriage https://t.co/VeValDCSkX — Thomas Payne (@TPayneCommon) February 27, 2025

Liz Claman and Jeff Kepnes Focus on Careers Following Marriage Split

Kepnes, on the other hand, is currently a managing editor at MSNBC, where he oversees "Morning Joe," the network's flagship morning program hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, DailyBeast said.

Before his role at MSNBC, Kepnes spent over a decade as a senior producer at CNN, managing major news events.

Despite working for competing networks, the couple maintained a strong professional presence in the industry.

While MSNBC is undergoing leadership changes under new president Rebecca Kutler, Fox News continues to dominate ratings, with shows like "Fox & Friends" outperforming "Morning Joe."

However, Claman and Kepnes's separation appears unrelated to these network shifts and stems from personal differences that grew over time.

The couple's close friends have emphasized that there is no animosity between them, and both are focusing on their individual lives moving forward.

While their marriage has ended, their contributions to journalism remain significant, and both continue to thrive in their respective careers.