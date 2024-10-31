Channing Tatum appears to be diving into his work amid reports that he and Zoë Kravitz ended their engagement.

The actor recently posted a behind-the-scenes look from his upcoming movie, 'Roofman,' where he humorously captioned, "Just broke out of prison and into a Toys R Us... how was your day. Hehe #ROOFMAN dirty and tired but still a Toys R Us kid." In the photos, he sits in front of a nostalgic 90s Toys "R" Us sign, sporting a worn white T-shirt and basketball shorts.

In 'Roofman,' Tatum portrays Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger and struggling father who becomes a serial McDonald's robber, entering through the roofs, hence earning the moniker "Roofman." The story follows Manchester as he escapes prison, takes refuge in a toy store, and develops a relationship with a single mother and her two daughters.

Kirsten Dunst is also set to appear in this Derek Cianfrance-directed film, marking his first feature since 'The Light Between Oceans' in 2016.

Despite the rumors surrounding their breakup, Tatum and Kravitz have not publicly addressed the split, which reportedly happened weeks ago. Interestingly, just hours before the breakup news surfaced, Tatum posted a tribute to Kravitz, sharing that they would soon star together in 'Alpha Gang,' a sci-fi film about a group of aliens disguised as a 1950s biker gang tasked with conquering Earth, only to experience human emotions.

The couple met in 2021 when Channing joined Kravitz's directorial debut, 'Blink Twice,' which premiered earlier this year. Romance rumors began circulating shortly after, with the two spotted together on a BMX ride through New York City and later holding hands at the Met Gala. By October 2021, Channing made their relationship Instagram official with a post of their Halloween costumes, inspired by 'Taxi Driver.'

In 2023, Tatum, 44, proposed to Kravitz with a unique engagement ring that matched her style — a gothic-inspired, elongated, cushion-cut diamond on a simple gold band, weighing an estimated seven carats. Engagement experts speculated the ring cost between $250,000 to $1.3 million, noting its blend of "gothic and glam with an undercurrent of old Hollywood," which fit Kravitz's aesthetic perfectly.