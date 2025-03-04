Angel Reese previously denied rumors of a romance with Kevin Durant, but the NBA star may have stirred them up again with a pregame comment that got fans talking.

Before Sunday's Phoenix vs. Minnesota game, Suns players were asked to name their favorite female athlete in honor of Women's Empowerment Month.

Most players gave expected answers, praising legends like Diana Taurasi and Serena Williams. Some highlighted athletes from their own colleges, while Grayson Allen chose his wife, former soccer pro Morgan Reid Allen.

Durant, however, gave an unexpected response.

"Angel Reese," he said.

Reese, at just 22, had a strong rookie year in the WNBA, but she isn't widely considered among the all-time greats—making Durant's pick especially intriguing. Many online questioned if his choice hinted at more than basketball admiration.

Some believe it was simply a nod to their shared Maryland roots—Durant spent part of his youth in the state, while Reese was born and raised there.

However, this isn't the first time the two have been linked. Last summer, Durant and Reese were seen sitting together at a Team USA women's basketball exhibition game, appearing comfortable with one another. That sighting fueled dating speculation, though Reese later shut it down on her 'Unapologetically Angel' show, insisting there was nothing between them.

Despite her past denial, Durant's latest shoutout has revived speculation, with fans once again questioning whether their connection is strictly platonic.

Social media quickly reacted, with users debating whether Durant was just showing respect or subtly shooting his shot. Some fans pointed out that he could have chosen any player but opted for Reese, while others dismissed it as harmless. Either way, the moment has once again put the two in the spotlight, keeping the conversation alive.