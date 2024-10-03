Angel Reese's bank account might be $100,000 short following the end of her rookie season, all due to a bet she made with NBA alum Shaquille O'Neal.

According to 'PEOPLE', the 22-year-old linked up with O'Neal and placed a bet with the basketball star to make a shot from the free throw line for a whopping $100,000 — which unfortunately for her — was a cake walk for the NBA legend.

The outlet reported that Reese recorded herself on Instagram stories telling O'Neal, "$100,000 if you make this shot," before the MVP player boldly nails the shot.

The outlet obtained a photo featuring the Chicago Sky star looking humbled, whereas the 52-year-old MVP was seen smiling from ear to ear. "I guess I owe him 100k [crying emoji]," Reese, 22, wrote.

The former basketball superstar shared a message for the young athlete following her legendary draft into the WNBA back in April, where he described himself as the rookie's "understandable ear."

"I know things that she went through, I know what she's going through, I know what's about to happen to her and I could give her advice," O'Neal detailed.

Reese — nicknamed "Bayou-Barbie" and "Chi-Barbie"— played college ball at both LSU and Maryland. The legendary female basketball star was named to WNBA's All-Rookie team, along with phenom Caitlin Clark, according to 'Newsweek.'

O'Neal takes pride in mentorship, and rightfully so. The beloved former player has had a 19-year career, where he achieved 8x All-NBA First Team in 1998 and 2000-2006, became NBA MVP in 2000, won Gold at the Olympics in 1996 and was selected to 15 All-Star games.

O'Neal maintains that when they "speak about greatness," he's "seen it" and "heard it."

"You can take my word for it," he said, per 'PEOPLE.'