A leaked trailer for The CW's canceled live-action "Powerpuff Girls" reboot has surfaced online, revealing a darker, more adult-oriented take on the beloved cartoon characters.

The three-and-a-half-minute video, which began circulating on Thursday, shows the "Powerpuff Girls" as young adults struggling to cope with the consequences after accidentally causing the death of their longtime nemesis, Mojo Jojo. The trailer specifically depicted Bubbles (Dove Cameron) struggling with alcohol abuse and Blossom (Chloe Bennet) fleeing Townsville.

Following Mojo Jojo's death, the girls' lives take different paths. Buttercup (Yana Perrault) becomes a firefighter, while Bubbles attempts to manage her life as a failed influencer. The plot revolves around the sisters reuniting seven years later to confront Mojo Jojo's vengeful son, Joseph "Jojo" Mondel Jr. (Nicholas Podany), who has risen to power in Townsville and aims to manipulate the minds of the city's residents to end the life of Professor Utonium (Donald Faison).

The trailer was first leaked by Lost Media Busters, a YouTube channel that uncovers lost and unreleased media content. The clip was later removed, with a note that Warner Bros. had blocked it due to "copyright." However, it has been shared on social media platforms.

the trailer for the cancelled live - action cw powerpuff girls starring dove cameron has been found pic.twitter.com/KFXZfgSjnA — ♡ aco ♡ (@AcoPensal) March 6, 2025

Sources from CW confirmed that the footage shared online was authentic but noted that it had never produced an official trailer for the series. This means the video could be a compilation of scenes from the canceled project.

The "Powerpuff Girls" reboot faced numerous setbacks during its development. Initially ordered to pilot in 2021, the project faced immediate backlash when set photos leaked, showing the lead actresses in costume. The situation worsened when the completed pilot was deemed "a miss" by CW executives, who decided to put the show back into redevelopment. Adding to the troubles, a leaked script for the pilot circulated online, drawing widespread criticism from fans of the original animated series for its darker, more adult-oriented approach.

Further complications arose when Bennet departed the project due to scheduling conflicts. This casting shake-up, combined with the negative reception to the leaked materials, led to a prolonged period of silence regarding the show's development.

After nearly a year without updates, The CW officially canceled the project in May 2023. The network's acquisition by Nexstar and subsequent mass cancellation of CW shows likely contributed to the final decision to axe the Powerpuff Girls reboot.