The world got its first glance of "Shrek 5" Thursday with the release of a 25-second movie trailer that is sparking strong reactions online.

The clip shows Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) and his faithful companion Donkey (Eddie Murphy) looking into a mirror, asking "Who's the fairest of them all?" The mirror reveals images of Shrek, in a social media-style swipe-thru: Shrek in sunglasses, a latex catsuit-Shrek twerking, buff Shrek.

The view reverses back to Shrek and Donkey, accompanied by Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and a new character—Shrek's disgusted teenage daughter—whom the trailer announces is voiced by Zendaya.

It has been 15 years since Dreamworks has blessed audiences with a feature film from the Shrek franchise. By the film's 2026 release date, it will have been 25 years since viewers first joined the ogre, his unlikely best buddy and Princess Fiona on a joke-filled journey in Far Far Away. Notably, the animation has changed from the franchise's inception, and for many users, the changes are unsettling.

"I know times are different but Jesus Christ what is this?????" one user said. Another stated, "I don't know who this man is, but it ain't Shrek."

"Just cancel the whole thing at this point," said one disillusioned fan, while another claimed, "My biggest fear came true 💔."

this is actually just shrek 5 dude pic.twitter.com/IYB1dUI70W — zeros‼️ (@mancakefort) February 27, 2025

Regarding what specifically about the trailer was upsetting, people called the updated animation "an AI interpretation of what Shrek 5 could look like," with some comparing it to "the Puss in Boots art style."

"Shrek has had a style and look that hasn't changed since 2001," noted one comment, adding the update "triggered everyone's fight or flight."

A number of Shrek purists hoped their complaints might persuade the film's creators to change the animation, reminding internet users of the "Sonic" movie, where audiences were so horrified by Sonic the Hedgehog's teeth in the film's previews that the art was reworked before the movie was released in 2020.

Calm down people, if we managed to do it once we can do it again!!! pic.twitter.com/GgzveMFUqt — Bunnyn 🦇🩷 (@yoursnowwhitee) February 27, 2025

Not everyone was angry. Some attempted to quell the mob's rage, while a few welcomed the updated characters.

"Resisting animation changes is just your brain's natural preference for what's already familiar," a psychology-focused account weighed in.

"On one hand I love how expressive these new designs are," one fan wrote. "On the other hand seeing Shrek in a new art style after 24 years of the original being embedded in pop culture feels like sacrilege."

"At least they are aging things up for Shrek unlike Despicable Me," someone added, dragging the Minions into the animation debate.

According to the trailer, Shrek fans will have over a year to adjust to the changes before the film's release, slated for Christmas 2026.