The iconic Los Angeles mansion featured in Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" music video has officially been sold for $5 million.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom estate in the San Fernando Valley gained international attention after serving as the backdrop for the 2023 hit song.

In the video, Cyrus swims in the pool, works out in the home gym, and appears in a steamy shower scene.

The property has long been a part of Hollywood history. Frank Sinatra reportedly rented the estate from 1960 to 1964, though some sources claim he may have leased it for a decade, TMZ said.

The home is also rumored to have hosted John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe, adding to its mystique.

Over the years, the mansion, now known as Byrdview, has undergone major renovations and has been used as a filming location for hit TV shows like "Mad Men" and "Beef." It has also appeared in music videos by Mariah Carey, Usher, and Rihanna.

Perched on a hilltop, the 6,661-square-foot estate offers panoramic views of Los Angeles, the mountains, and a sprawling 3,000-acre nature preserve.

The house is situated on a 4.3-acre lot and features floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light.

It includes a chef's kitchen, multiple fireplaces, and a stylish bar. The property's privacy is another selling point, as it is completely hidden from public roads.

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Sparks Legal Battle Over Copyright Infringement Claims

According to DailyMail, the home has been a lucrative asset for its previous owners, reportedly generating between $750,000 and $1.2 million annually by being rented out for Hollywood productions.

Initially listed in 2021 for $21.5 million, the property saw multiple price reductions before being sold by real estate agents Craig Knizek and Blair Chang from The Agency.

While the identity of the new owner remains unknown, it is unclear whether they plan to continue renting the home for film projects or use it as a private residence.

If Hollywood scouts need a new picturesque backdrop, they may have to look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" has continued to make headlines beyond its iconic filming location. The song, which won Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammys, has been at the center of a legal dispute.

Tempo Music Investments has accused Cyrus of copyright infringement, alleging that "Flowers" borrows elements from Bruno Mars' 2012 song "When I Was Your Man." While Mars himself is not involved in the lawsuit, the company claims the similarities are undeniable.

Cyrus has filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that Tempo Music Investments lacks the legal right to sue since it purchased its stake without the consent of all co-writers.