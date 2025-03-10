Lele Pons has shared the joyful news that she is expecting her first child, a revelation that brought her friend Harry Jowsey to tears.

The announcement, according to TMZ, came during an intimate photo shoot that Pons posted on Instagram, featuring her husband, singer Guaynaa.

In the photos, the couple appears elated. Guaynaa affectionately rubs Pons's baby bump as they pose in a field and a bedroom.

The internet star announced in her caption, "We're PREGNANT!!!!!," both in English and Spanish, as she expressed excitement about meeting the little one, "Can't wait to meet you! We love you- Mom & Dad."

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Shortly after Pons announced her pregnancy, Jowsey released a clip from his podcast, Boyfriend Material, which had been filmed weeks earlier.

In the clip, Pons surprises Jowsey with a gift that resembles a glasses case. When he opens it, shock washes over his face as the contents reveal Pons's pregnancy. She then confirms the news by jumping up and displaying her baby bump.

Jowsey expressed his joy for Pons by embracing her and breaking down in tears. "I'm so happy for you," he said during the emotional moment captured in the podcast.

The whole episode of "Boyfriend Material" will be available on Tuesday. Pons and Jowsey formed a close friendship while competing on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2023, and their bond has remained strong since then.

Pons and Guaynaa's Engagement

Pons and Guaynaa, who have been publicly together since 2020, celebrated their engagement in July 2022 at Tomorrowland in Belgium.

As per Hola! Guaynaa proposed in front of a crowd during a performance by DJ Steve Aoki. The couple married in March 2023 at Miami's Fairchild Botanical Gardens.

The announcement has drawn enthusiastic responses from fans and friends, many of whom praised Pons's adorable pregnancy glow. Reality star Harry Jowsey commented, "I love you so much!! I can't believe it."