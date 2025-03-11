DC Comics fans continue to debate James Gunn's leadership as Nicole Ari Parker has been cast as Bernadette Stewart, John Stewart's mother, in HBO's 'Lanterns.'

The series, described as a True Detective-style investigation, follows Hal Jordan and John Stewart uncovering a dark mystery tied to the larger DCU. While the show boasts an impressive cast, including Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, fan reactions to James Gunn's leadership remain divided.

Some fans question his past box office performance. @Raphael_2D bluntly stated, "The only DC movie James Gunn did was THE SUICIDE SQUAD. Which flopped HARD." Others worry about executive interference, like @CelticsSay, who warned, "You hired James Gunn for a reason. If you go down, go down with his vision."

Doubt over the DCU's direction is also growing. @GeorgeLucasChin criticized Gunn and Safran, saying, "Their entire slate is already out the window, and we've had more press conferences and James Gunn tweets muddying any confidence than content." Reports of a possible promotion for the duo drew skepticism, with @DCUHypeGuy noting, "This move hinges on the success of this year's #SUPERMAN."

Even Gunn's approach to source material is under fire. A resurfaced report that he told John Cena not to read Peacemaker comics sparked backlash. @DoubleMJ7 shared, "But wait, there's more: James Gunn told John Cena not to read Peacemaker comics."

With 'Superman' (2025) set to define the DCU's future, the stakes are high. While 'Lanterns' is shaping up to be a major part of this new era, fans remain split—some eager for Gunn's vision, others waiting to see if their skepticism is justified.