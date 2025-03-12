Former talk show host Wendy Williams is set to make a highly anticipated appearance on "The View" this Friday, four days after she dropped a troubling note from the fifth-floor window of the assisted living facility where she was living.

Williams will call in to speak to "The View" hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Anna Navarro, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin. The former talk show host will appear alongside Connect Care Advisory Group founder Ginalisa Monterroso. According to the talk show's weekly guest listings, the company helps patients and caregivers navigate benefits.

It is unclear what Williams will discuss on "The View." Notably, her appearance will come days after she dropped a handwritten note from her window that read, "Help! Wendy!!" The note, which was dropped on Monday, prompted police to conduct a wellness check and led to her subsequent transport to Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City for an independent evaluation of her mental capacity.

It was later reported by TMZ that Williams passed the psychiatric evaluations, scoring 10 out of 10 on the test. The questions were designed to determine if she was alert and oriented. The results are significantly different from the assessment of her guardian, who claimed conservatorship was necessary to protect her from financial exploitation after she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The disorder impacts a person's behavior, cognitive functions, and communication. It also worsens over time, which means patients require increasing levels of care.

Williams has disputed her diagnosis. She was not re-examined on Monday to determine if she was misdiagnosed. However, she is actively seeking to end her court-mandated conservatorship, which has been in place since 2022. Williams plans to present the result of her recent mental capacity test to support her case for ending the conservatorship.