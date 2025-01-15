Comedian Bill Burr made waves on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Thursday night, where he yelled "Free Luigi" during the middle of his segment, referring to Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The outspoken comedian began his appearance railing against what he called "armchair fire experts" who criticize from afar in regard to the Los Angeles fires that continue to rage on.

"These people sitting in their underwear in Nebraska, claiming they know better," Burr complained, before shifting his focus to rumors that the California fires had been stoked by arsonists ("coming in by a hang glider", he joked) and how the media and insurance executives are handling the situation.

"They're talking about looting, but CNN and Fox News are not going to bring up the insurance companies that are just going to keep everybody's premiums and still give themselves a bonus," he said.

At the sound of the audience laughing and clapping along in support, Burr unexpectedly shouted "Free Luigi!"

Joking about people asking "Why did that happen?" -- referring to Mangione's alleged crime -- Burr quipped, "He wrote on the bullets why it happened."

Kimmel responded with "Oh, we're back to Luigi," to which Burr firmly stated, "I never left Luigi." The segment then cut abruptly to a different topic. Burr did not explain his decision to make such a comment at that time – but seemed to want to keep discussing his thoughts on the matter.

Burr has been inspired to make several politically-charged comments lately, notably in a separate interview with 'Variety', where he expressed frustration with policymakers' deliberate exploitation of the disastrous fires in California.

"I think it's treasonous behavior to politicize everything, keeping regular working people at each other's throats," he said. "That is only good for one group of people, and it's not working people."

Throughout both appearances, Burr emphasized the human cost of the fires, particularly criticizing the insurance industry's role in the recovery process. His comments highlighted the struggles of displaced residents now facing the challenge of rebuilding their lives through insurance claims.

The edited nature of the "Luigi" segment on Kimmel's show has sparked speculation about additional comments that may have been cut from the broadcast version.