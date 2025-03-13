Angelina Jolie's children are reportedly stepping up to help their mother improve her eating habits. A tabloid report claims all six of her kids are working together to encourage her to gain weight amid concerns about her health.

Sources allegedly told RadarOnline that the 49-year-old actress's children have become more worried about her slender frame. They have been seen grocery shopping with her, reportedly choosing foods they hope will tempt her to eat more.

Recently, Jolie was spotted in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood shopping with her 16-year-old son, Knox, who pushed a cart filled with various food items. Days later, he and his twin sister, Vivienne, joined their mother on another trip for produce and other groceries, which insiders suggest is part of a larger family effort.

"They're buying groceries in bulk and tempting her with treats from the deli and bakery, even organizing family cookouts to encourage her to eat more," RadarOnline reported an unnamed insider as saying. "She still looks very thin—her ankles are like twigs—but under their watchful eyes, she's at least eating a little more."

Jolie's health became a public concern after her appearance at the Venice International Film Festival in August 2024, where social media users noted the prominent veins on her arms.

Angelina Jolie at Venice Film Festival.



Her veins.



Is Angelina Jolie ok? pic.twitter.com/TjOEkNeYlj — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) September 21, 2024

In June 2024, Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not personally examined Jolie, told RadarOnline, "The odds are extremely high that she already has osteoporosis. She has severe loss of body fat, which is almost always associated with severe loss of muscle and bone."

Her struggles with food reportedly date back to her youth. Cis Rundle, a friend of her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, claimed Jolie battled anorexia as a teenager.

"Her kids have been trying so hard to help her—they all cook for her and nag at her when she's not eating enough," a source told In Touch. "But there's only so much they can do. They're all worried."