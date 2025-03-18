Netflix's hit series "Black Mirror" is gearing up for its seventh season. Known for its dark, thought-provoking narratives, Black Mirror has consistently explored the intersection of technology and humanity.

The series' seventh installation is set to drop on Netflix on April 10. The newest season will break from tradition and feature characters from its previous episodes. Ahead of the next season, here's a look at five episodes that have defined the series.

Set in a simulated 1980s town, San Junipero follows Yorkie, a shy woman, and Kelly, a free-spirited partygoer, as they form a deep connection. The story takes a sci-fi turn when it's revealed that San Junipero is a digital afterlife where people can upload their consciousness. The episode explores themes of love, mortality, and the ethical implications of immortality, eventually earning it two Emmy Awards and widespread acclaim.

2. Hang the DJ (Season 4, Episode 4)

In a dystopian world, a dating system called "The System" dictates relationships, assigning expiration dates to each pairing. Amy and Frank, two participants, grow increasingly skeptical of the system as they fall in love. The episode culminates in a twist that reveals their story is one of thousands of simulations run by an algorithm to determine compatibility.

3. The Entire History of You (Season 1, Episode 3)

In a near-future society, people use "grains" to record and replay their memories. Liam, a paranoid lawyer, becomes obsessed with analyzing his wife Ffion's memories, suspecting her of infidelity. The episode delves into themes of trust, jealousy, and the consequences of living in a world where every moment can be scrutinized.

This feature-length episode follows Detective Karin Parke as she investigates a series of deaths linked to a social media campaign where users target individuals with the hashtag #DeathTo. The murders are carried out by robotic bees, a government-created replacement for extinct honeybees. The episode critiques online harassment, mob justice, and the unintended consequences of technological innovation.

This anthology-style episode weaves together three interconnected stories: a man trapped in a smart home, a digital copy of a consciousness used for interrogation, and a man who "blocks" people in real life, rendering them invisible. The episode explores themes of isolation, punishment, and the ethical dilemmas of artificial intelligence.