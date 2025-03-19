Jess Hilarious has spoken out about the growing tension with her co-hosts on The Breakfast Club after expressing her frustrations in a heated social media outburst.

The comedian addressed the issue head-on during Wednesday morning's (March 19) episode of the show, openly discussing the uncomfortable dynamic she has felt since her return from maternity leave.

Jess admitted that things have been "weird" since coming back, revealing she initially wasn't "too fond" of co-host Loren LoRosa because she "didn't leave" when she returned to the show.

"She's on only during my segment," Jess explained. "If she was meant to be a fourth host, move her in another way."

She also voiced frustration that her co-hosts had done nothing to correct the perception that she is the antagonist in the situation. "They have not tried to clean up the narrative that I'm a villain," she said.

Charlamagne encouraged her not to dwell on public criticism, saying she shouldn't "let the internet win."

Despite this advice, Jess remained unconvinced. "I'm worried about the perception and my reputation on the show," she admitted.

As emotions ran high, Jess became visibly upset, shedding tears as Charlamagne and DJ Envy tried to reassure her.

The controversy began the previous day when Jess took to Instagram Live on Tuesday (March 18), launching into a passionate rant about the treatment she received upon returning to the show.

Jess expressed feeling left out and uninformed about LoRosa's role, admitting she initially blamed her new colleague before realizing her frustration was with the way the show was being run.

Adding fuel to the fire, comedian Corey Holcomb mocked Jess' absence, while praising LoRosa's presence on the show.

"They got somebody doing your segment better than you, and it's flawless," Holcomb remarked. He went further, criticizing her reading abilities and referring to her as "Less Hilarious."

During her Instagram Live, Jess was candid about her disappointment in the lack of support from her team.

"We supposed to be a team," she said. "But not one person comes to my defense at all. Ever."

Despite the tensions, Jess made it clear that she has not been fired and has no intentions of leaving The Breakfast Club.