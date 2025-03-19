Ma$e and Sean "Diddy" Combs have had a long-running feud, but following Combs' arrest on sex trafficking charges, the Harlem rapper wasted no time celebrating the news. Now, however, Ma$e has surprised fans by saying he wouldn't be opposed to visiting his former associate behind bars.

"I mean, if my name was on the list, I'd go visit Puff," Ma$e said on the It Is What It Is podcast while speaking with co-host Cam'ron. "I would visit him, make sure he was good. These are the times when you need people to check up and make sure you're good."

He elaborated further, saying, "Not that I condone anything that he allegedly did. Until they prove it, you want to make sure that you don't be like one of those people that [condemns] somebody [who] did good for you. He didn't do all bad. He did some good. He definitely did some good."

Combs is currently in custody awaiting trial after federal prosecutors accused him of running a criminal enterprise that included allegations of sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other serious offenses.

Ma$e made it clear that his remarks were not related to the explosive allegations involving Cassie but rather about Combs' legacy in the music industry and the impact he had on his own career. He acknowledged that, despite their history, Combs had given him an opportunity that helped shape his success.

"I think as a person of class, you definitely got to show up and sit somewhere in the court if they let you," Ma$e added, indicating that he believes in maintaining respect despite their past conflicts.