Jennifer Lopez, 55, has sparked new dating speculation after being seen backstage with her 'Office Romance' co-star Brett Goldstein, 44, following her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, 52.

According to the Daily Mail, Lopez and Goldstein attended a performance of 'Oh, Mary!' at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City, where their co-star Betty Gilpin is part of the cast.

Read more: Ben Affleck Reportedly Found Workout Motivation With Jennifer Garner After Jennifer Lopez

"There is a real fizzing chemistry between the two which comes amid claims that [Ben] Affleck is back in the arms of his other ex-wife Jennifer Garner," an anonymous source told RadarOnline. The source added, "So perhaps there's a bit of revenge in this new friendship if it goes to the next level."

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their early 2000s romance and married on July 16, 2022. However, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, their second wedding anniversary.

Goldstein has long been a fan of Lopez. In September 2024, he posted a photo of her with heart-eyes and exploding head emojis. During a 2019 episode of his 'Films to Be Buried With' podcast, he praised her performance in Hustlers, saying, "F—ing hell! 50! She's 50! I love her." He also remarked, "I've never wanted to be cuddled more. That is one of the best cuddles."

Read more: Why Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez Have No Interest in Winning Back Ben Affleck

Never forget that Brett Goldstein loves @JLo ...

Said she was his crush and now starring in a romcom together...



You go, manifesting king 🙌🏼 😏 pic.twitter.com/EqqPImZAOA — Ben's plaid shirt💚 (@BensShirt) September 17, 2024

Online reactions to Lopez and Goldstein's rumored romance were mixed. Some mocked the idea, with one commenter writing, "Oh God, I hope he's not husband #5." Others suggested Lopez was trying to make Affleck jealous, while some defended her, saying, "Please leave JLo alone. She is not dating this man."

Lopez is set to start filming 'Office Romance,' a Netflix romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker. Goldstein co-wrote the script with Joe Kelly, and Lopez is also producing through her Nuyorican Productions company.