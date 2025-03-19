A German model, who self-identifies as "Black," is planning to move to Africa with her husband after she undergoes "extreme" nose-widening and butt augmentation surgeries.

Martina Big was born white but has undergone extreme surgeries because she later identified as Black. In addition to installing a tanning bed in her house to sustain her tanning addition, she injects melanin into her skin and has undergone a number of major surgeries, including breast implants to 32T and several lip procedures, according to The Sun.

The model currently has the largest breasts in Europe, but Big hopes to have the biggest in the world one day.

Before she and her husband, who also tans and injects melanin, move to Africa, Big plans to get two major surgeries she said she will not be able to get in Africa: "widening" her nose and getting a Brazilian butt lift.

Big said she decided to move to Africa because she feels a "feels a deep connection" to the continent. She and her husband are currently thinking of relocating to Kenya or Namibia.

Big was baptized and changed her name to Malaika Kubwa in Kenya in 2019. She is certain she and her husband will be welcomed to the continent despite social media users labeling her transformation "offensive" and accusing her of "Blackface."

"The harsh criticism usually comes from the US via social media. People say things like 'You're white, you'll never be Black' or say my skin is 'Blackface,'" Big told The Sun. "But I don't take these comments to heart."

Big also believes that when she and her husband have children, they will have naturally dark skin, which has not been proven.