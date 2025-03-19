Aubrey Plaza and her late husband, screenwriter Jeff Baena, had been separated for months before a dog walker found him dead by suicide.

A report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office noted that the pair separated in September 2024. The reason for the separation was unclear, but Baena had made "concerning remarks" to Plaza a month later. This prompted the actress to call a friend for a welfare check on the screenwriter.

Baena reportedly started therapy after the October welfare check. It was later noted that he had sent Plaza a text message on the day of his death, per PEOPLE, which obtained a copy of the report. The coroner's office did not reveal the contents of the message.

Baena's body was discovered by his dog walker, who arrived at his Los Angeles home on the morning of Jan. 3 to walk his pet. Authorities redacted her name from the report, but it was noted that she found Baena hanging from a staircase.

"She heard loud music from within the house, which was unusual," the report said. "She yelled and received no response. [She] ran to retrieve the decedent's dog and left the building to call 911."

Read more: Aubrey Plaza Stars in Super Bowl Commercial With Bad Bunny After Tragic Death of Her Husband

Authorities pronounced the screenwriter dead at the scene from suicide. Baena did not leave a suicide note. Toxicology reports confirmed that no drugs or alcohol were present in his system at the time of his passing.

Plaza, 40, and Baena's family issued a joint statement following his death, calling it an "unimaginable tragedy" and requesting privacy during their time of grief. Plaza also paid a subtle tribute to Baena during her appearance at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special in February, wearing a tie-dye shirt that referenced their wedding attire.

Plaza and Baena met in 2011 during a game of Balderdash and began dating shortly after. They maintained a private relationship and secretly married in 2020, with Plaza only confirming their marriage to the public in a May 2021 Instagram post. The couple had collaborated on several films, including Life After Beth (2014) and Spin Me Round (2022).