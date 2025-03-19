Sia has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Bernard, after nearly two years of marriage. She also revealed that they secretly welcomed a baby together in 2024.

The Grammy-nominated singer submitted the divorce petition on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The couple's separation date is listed as March 18, just one day before the filing.

In addition to the divorce, Sia is asking the court not to award spousal support payments to Bernard, according to TMZ. It is unclear if the pair ever signed a prenuptial agreement.

Furthermore, Sia is also seeking legal and physical custody of their child, 11-month-old Somersault Wonder Bernard, whom they secretly welcomed in March 2024. PEOPLE noted that the singer is open to discussing visitation rights for her ex-husband.

Sia, whose legal name is Sia Furler, married Bernard in December 2022. The couple later celebrated their union with an intimate ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May 2023, attended by just six guests, including themselves. Details about the start of their relationship remain unclear, including how they met or when they began dating. Sia has only ever shared one photo of them, which was taken in October 2022.

This marks Sia's second divorce. She was previously married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2017. When filing for their divorce, Sia cited "irreconcilable differences." Sia later revealed that the divorce led to a severe three-year depression, during which she struggled to function and was essentially bedridden.

"I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop. That was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed. I couldn't really do anything for that period of time," she said in an interview with Zane Lowe.