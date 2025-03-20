Michelle Obama is happy with her family the way it is.

The former First Lady appeared on the 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast hosted by Kylie Kelce where she discussed the reason that she and Barack Obama never had a third child. While Barack wanted another child, Michelle was not keen on the idea.

"I was like, 'I think I've been lucky with these two. Barack was like, 'We should have a third,' and I was like, 'Dude,'" she told the host.

Michelle referred to her two daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, as "good sleepers" and was worried that their third child would not turn out like that.

"I'm thinking we're going to get a crazy one. It's just the roll of the dice," Michelle told Kelce.

Michelle went on to share that she suffered from postpartum after the birth od her daughters.

"The sadness or the postpartum that I felt with my kids really came from, like, you love these babies. Immediately, you're connected. You think, 'Oh my God, all you have is me. I feel so bad for you. I wish you had a parent. You deserve more because I don't know anything and now I'm in charge,'" Michelle shared.

Her words come after the former First Lady shared that she would never run for office for the sake of her sake of her daughters.

When asked about it, Michelle declared that "it's never gonna happen."

Michelle has notably been absent from recent political events that her husband, Barack, has attended, including the inauguration of current President Donald Trump.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Michelle also took jabs at Barack over his frustrating behavior.