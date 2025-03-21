Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is facing a capital murder charge tied to the fatal shooting of fellow artist Mo3. According to recently obtained court records and media reports, authorities allege the rapper arranged a hit on Mo3 in 2020.

The artist, whose legal name is Markies Conway, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the November 11, 2020, killing of Melvin Noble, professionally known as Mo3. The Dallas Morning News and KDFW both confirmed the arrest and charges through court filings.

Prosecutors accuse Conway of hiring an individual to carry out the deadly attack on Noble, who was shot while driving on a Texas highway. That alleged shooter, Kevin Dontrell White, was identified as the gunman who ambushed Noble in broad daylight.

White is accused of approaching Noble while he was in a vehicle and firing multiple shots, striking him several times in the back as he attempted to run away. The incident caused panic on the interstate as Noble tried to escape on foot but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

White was previously taken into custody and, according to KDFW, is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for firearm-related offenses tied to the same incident.

Conway, who rose to fame with his hit track "That's On Me," was formally indicted by a Dallas County grand jury on Tuesday, as per official court documentation.

Court records state he now faces a capital murder charge for allegedly arranging and financing the deadly shooting. The indictment follows years of speculation around possible connections between the artists and mounting legal developments.

Authorities have not yet granted Conway a bond. He is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail as the case continues to unfold.