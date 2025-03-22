Music industry veteran Mathew Knowles has issued a stern warning to Kanye West following the rapper's controversial remarks about his daughter Beyoncé and son-in-law Jay-Z's children.

Knowles, 73, made it clear that personal attacks come with consequences, especially in the music industry.

Earlier this week, West, 47, posted a troubling message on social media platform X, questioning the intelligence of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

He also claimed they were conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF), sparking widespread backlash.

In response, Knowles told TMZ on Friday, "People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry." He added, "I'm hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health."

The former manager of Destiny's Child and Beyoncé's early solo career did not hold back, emphasizing that disrespecting children and families will not go unnoticed. His comments echoed the sentiments of many who believe West's actions are out of line and harmful.

Shortly before Knowles spoke out, his ex-wife Tina Knowles, 71, appeared to address the controversy indirectly.

According to DailyMail, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, she shared a lighthearted joke, but her caption carried a more serious message.

"It's hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil," she wrote. "But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lord's, I know that God has got this." The post has since been edited to remove some statements.

Beyoncé Reportedly in Tears Over Kanye's Attacks, Chooses Silence

West, who has a history of erratic behavior and inflammatory comments, initially deleted his original post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children.

However, he later reposted it, admitting that he only removed it to avoid having his social media account suspended.

"I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's family down ... because there was a possibility of my Twitter being canceled," he wrote.

The rapper has been embroiled in controversy for years, making headlines for his antisemitic remarks, public feuds, and accusations against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the NY Post said.

His latest attack on the Carter family has led to speculation that his career and industry relationships may suffer even further.

Beyoncé has not publicly addressed West's comments. Sources close to her suggest she prefers to take the high road, focusing on her music and family rather than engaging in a public back-and-forth.

"She was in tears, but she won't respond out of respect for his family back in Chicago," an insider told the Daily Mail. "She knows Kanye is also upset with her and Jay because they've been supporting Kendrick [Lamar], who Kanye is clearly jealous of."

West has previously expressed resentment toward Jay-Z and Beyoncé, accusing them of distancing themselves from him over the years. His latest outburst appears to be fueled by his belief that the couple could have supported him more during his personal and legal struggles.