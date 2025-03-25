Pedro Pascal is making it clear that there's no romantic spark between him and Jennifer Aniston. The actor addressed the swirling rumors after the pair was spotted sharing a lengthy dinner over the weekend.

"Jennifer and I are very good friends," Pascal told Entertainment Tonight at the Season 2 premiere of 'The Last of Us.' "And I got to have dinner [with her] on Saturday, and it was a fun martini dinner."

Pedro Pascal is ready to come clean about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston... or is he?



'The Last of Us' season 2 premieres April 13 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max! pic.twitter.com/rumWUdDzgE — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 25, 2025

Despite online chatter, Pascal dismissed the speculation that their three-hour outing at Sunset Tower Hotel had any romantic undertones.

"That's her starlight," he added with a laugh. "I'm just basking in it!"

The actor doubled down on that statement while chatting with E! News during the red carpet event. He reiterated that the dinner wasn't intimate—just a casual evening shared with others. "We went to dinner with mutual friends," Pascal explained. "It happens."

Hours before his comments, Page Six published a report from an unnamed source confirming the duo is not romantically involved. "There is no romance going on between Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal," the insider said.

According to the source, Pascal and Aniston "respect each other as artists," and their relationship remains "strictly platonic."

On Saturday, fans couldn't help but speculate when the two were seen departing the Sunset Tower Hotel after spending three hours together at the Tower Bar. They later gathered near the valet with a group of companions.

Pascal kept things relaxed in a leather jacket, denim jeans, and loafers. Aniston opted for a throwback look that echoed her iconic 'Friends' character, wearing a leather vest over a white tee, black cuffed pants, and boots.

Although often tight-lipped about his personal life, Pascal has previously been linked to Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, and Robin Tunney, though he has never confirmed those relationships.

Aniston, meanwhile, has remained single in the public eye since her 2018 divorce from Justin Theroux. Her romantic history includes former partners Brad Pitt, Vince Vaughn, and John Mayer.