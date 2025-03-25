Pedro Pascal is making it clear that there's no romantic spark between him and Jennifer Aniston. The actor addressed the swirling rumors after the pair was spotted sharing a lengthy dinner over the weekend.

"Jennifer and I are very good friends," Pascal told Entertainment Tonight at the Season 2 premiere of 'The Last of Us.' "And I got to have dinner [with her] on Saturday, and it was a fun martini dinner."

Despite online chatter, Pascal dismissed the speculation that their three-hour outing at Sunset Tower Hotel had any romantic undertones.

"That's her starlight," he added with a laugh. "I'm just basking in it!"

Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series "The Last Of
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: (L-R) Danny Ramirez, Spencer Lord, Ariela Barer, Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Tati Gabrielle, Isabela Merced, Jeffrey Wright, Rutina Wesley and Young Mazino attend the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO original series "The Last of Us" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theater on March 24, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The actor doubled down on that statement while chatting with E! News during the red carpet event. He reiterated that the dinner wasn't intimate—just a casual evening shared with others. "We went to dinner with mutual friends," Pascal explained. "It happens."

Hours before his comments, Page Six published a report from an unnamed source confirming the duo is not romantically involved. "There is no romance going on between Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal," the insider said.

According to the source, Pascal and Aniston "respect each other as artists," and their relationship remains "strictly platonic."

Jennifer Aniston
Actress Jennifer Aniston arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 24, 2024. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

On Saturday, fans couldn't help but speculate when the two were seen departing the Sunset Tower Hotel after spending three hours together at the Tower Bar. They later gathered near the valet with a group of companions.

Pascal kept things relaxed in a leather jacket, denim jeans, and loafers. Aniston opted for a throwback look that echoed her iconic 'Friends' character, wearing a leather vest over a white tee, black cuffed pants, and boots.

Pedro Pascal
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Although often tight-lipped about his personal life, Pascal has previously been linked to Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, and Robin Tunney, though he has never confirmed those relationships.

Aniston, meanwhile, has remained single in the public eye since her 2018 divorce from Justin Theroux. Her romantic history includes former partners Brad Pitt, Vince Vaughn, and John Mayer.

