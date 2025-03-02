Selena Gomez stuns on the 2025 Oscars red carpet while posing up alone (even though her fiancé, Benny Blanco, was by her side to support her) on March 2.

Gomez, 32, who stars in the film "Emilia Pér,z", dazzled in a skin-tight crystal-embellished nude gown by Ralph Lauren.

Selena Gomez shines at the 2025 #Oscars | 📸: getty pic.twitter.com/SzCPCT8hm8 — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2025

Blanco, 36, walked Gomez into the Dolby Theatre but did not pose for photos with her, which left some fans wondering why.

Gomez will appear as a presenter at the ceremony and is also featured in "Emilia Perez," which scored an impressive 13 nominations overall, including Best Picture and Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination for Karla Sofía Gascón.

A Selena, juntamente com o seu noivo Benny Blanco, nos #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/DXSWKV9iDK — Selena Gomez Portugal (@selenaportugalx) March 3, 2025

It's been a busy awards season for Gomez, whom Blanco accompanied to the Golden Globe Awards in January. Gomez was nominated for two awards but went home empty-handed.

Blanco was not at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with Gomez the week before the Oscars, where she and her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Engagement

They got engaged in December 2024 and will release their collaborative album, "I Said I Love The First," on March 21.

In a recent interview, Gomez recalled their romance, which blossomed after they began collaborating on music together. Blanco said he always believed she was the "right person" right off the bat.

"You know when you think you met the right person? The second we started hanging out, I was like, 'This is my wife,'" he stated.

The couple continues to attract headlines even as they work on different projects—and their forthcoming album.