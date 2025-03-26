The heartbreaking passing of Miller Gardner, son of former Yankees standout Brett Gardner, has taken a troubling new turn. Officials in Costa Rica are now exploring the possibility that the 14-year-old may have suffered an adverse reaction to a medication.

On Sunday, Brett and Jessica Gardner revealed their son had unexpectedly died after falling ill during a family trip to Costa Rica. "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile," the couple said in a statement.

Although the family initially believed food poisoning was the cause, new details suggest otherwise. Authorities had first cited "asphyxiation due to intoxication related to food poisoning," according to the Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ).

However, the narrative changed when investigators told CNN there was no blockage in Miller's airway, ruling out asphyxia. Now, as reported by ABC News, authorities are examining whether Miller had a negative reaction to a prescribed drug.

The Gardners had become sick following a Thursday night dinner away from their hotel. According to the Arenas Del Mar resort, where the family was staying, a certified physician was sent in to treat them.

"The hotel protocol at Arenas Del Mar does not allow for hotel staff to provide any medication to guests," the resort clarified in a statement.

Investigators in Quepos have taken charge of the inquiry and are questioning resort workers as part of the ongoing effort to determine what happened. Meanwhile, the medical examiner's full report is expected to take two to three months.

The family had been lodging at the high-end Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort when Miller was discovered deceased on the morning of March 21st.

In a message to DailyMail.com, the resort said, "Our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time." The statement continued, "The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate."

Brett Gardner, a 14-year MLB veteran who played solely for the Yankees, is receiving support from the team and the wider baseball community.