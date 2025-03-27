Dr. Phil McGraw has chimed in on the ongoing custody war between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, warning Kardashian that unless she immediately takes legal steps to protect their kids, she could end up facing dire consequences.

The couple's tumultuous feud intensified earlier this month when West released a song featuring their 11-year-old daughter, North, alongside rapper Diddy, who is currently awaiting trial on serious sex trafficking charges.

This controversial collaboration reportedly took place without Kardashian's consent, igniting further tensions between the former couple.

Sources close to Kardashian revealed to DailyMail that she ended one of North's visits with West upon learning that controversial figure Andrew Tate would be present, a move that has prompted Kardashian to consider filing for full custody of their four children: North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

In a recent appearance on the "2 Angry Men" podcast, Dr. Phil expressed deep concern over the welfare of the children amidst their parents' increasingly public disputes.

"If you need an emergency intervention, then you get an emergency intervention," he stated. "What we don't want is for these children to wind up in foster care because that system is broken."

His comments underscore the gravity of the situation and the potential for lasting impact on the children involved.

Dr. Phil cautioned that wealth alone would not shield the family from potential intervention by the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

"If the DCF gets involved and thinks one parent isn't reacting while the other is unstable, they will take them," he warned. "Now, they're likely to place them with family members rather than strangers, but you don't want these children left hanging out to dry."

The Escalating 'Nuclear War'

Kardashian's fears for her children have increased in recent months, as have West's public outbursts on social media.

After the song, West went on a veritable rant on X (f.k.a. Twitter) blistering Kardashian, her parenting, and the way — per his apparent double standard — he cannot control what their children are taught.

As per DailyMail, insiders report that Kardashian is frightened by West's increasingly erratic behavior and fears that he is "sinking further down" mentally amid their explosive clashes.

The situation is further complicated by Kardashian's ongoing legal battle related to a shocking $10 million heist in Paris.

In this incident from 2016, Kardashian was held at gunpoint in her hotel room while thieves made off with her jewelry, including a $4 million engagement ring from West.

The upcoming trial involves 12 defendants accused of orchestrating the robbery, all of whom are currently free pending trial. Kardashian is expected to take the stand in May to provide her testimony.

As Kardashian navigates this difficult period in her life, sources close to her indicate that she is committed to prioritizing her children's safety and well-being above all else.

"Kim is considering all her options," one insider told DailyMail. "She wants to ensure that her kids are not exposed to any harmful situations or individuals."