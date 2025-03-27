Actress Sydney Sweeney has reportedly called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino due to significant issues in their relationship, prompting the couple to reassess their future together.

The wedding was originally scheduled for May.

Sweeney, 27, and Davino, 41, began dating in 2018 and became engaged in 2022, but they have kept much of their relationship private.

The couple is going through a "rough patch" and have called off their wedding plans, a source told DailyMail.

The insider noted that while the couple is not officially breaking up, they are taking time apart to evaluate whether they should continue their relationship.

"Things are not great right now, but they aren't throwing in the towel yet," the source said.

Relationship Rumors

Rumors about their relationship began to circulate when Sweeney deleted a photo of the couple kissing from her Instagram account.

Since January, the pair have not been seen together, and Sweeney has reportedly been residing at the Beverly Hills Hotel since mid-February.

The source explained to US Weekly that a significant factor contributing to their issues is Sweeney's busy work schedule.

She is involved in multiple projects, including a return to her role in "Euphoria" and a remake of the classic film "Barbarella." "Sydney is really focused on her career.

Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together," the insider added.

Despite her hectic schedule, Sweeney has expressed a desire for a family and marriage in the future.

However, she is not ready to settle down as soon as she initially anticipated. Friends are concerned that this disconnect may lead to a more permanent split.

Sweeney has previously cited her family's financial struggles as part of her motivation for success.

They had become known as the it couple, and as the two work on their careers, the future of their engagement is up in the air.